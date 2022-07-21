State Water Ski Show boosts area businesses

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin State Water Ski Show in Wisconsin Rapids is expected to bring in a large crowd to give a boost to area businesses.
According to Meredith Kleker, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Rapids Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Ski Show brings in roughly 5,000 people from all across the Badger state to the Wisconsin Rapids area.
With the sun shining, and blue skies overhead the turnout this year could go higher.
Last year, those crowds brought in roughly $3.7 million in revenue for businesses in Wisconsin Rapids, Kleker said.
"In this area, in Wood County visitors spent about $173 million dollars in 2021, which is a good sign," Kleker said. "They're also here spending money on things like gas and shopping, and picking up souvenirs and staying in lodging. It has a trickle down impact for all of us."
With this weekend's show being held over three days, business owners are hoping visitors can make use of their free time to see all the Rapids area has to offer. The 38th annual competition started Thursday morning with opening ceremonies at 6:30 a.m.
"There's a variety of things for every family to do here, and they get to experience that all on their own time," said Angel Whitehead, President of the Wisconsin Rapids Chamber of Commerce.
All hotels and most campgrounds are booked out for the weekend, which is one of the first times in years they are seeing those numbers, employees say.
Amy Hopkins, an employee for Sleep Inn & Suites said she's excited to have this many people back in the area.
"Its nice for everything to kind of be back to normal." Hopkins said.
The ski show is leaving a lasting impact now and already for next year as hotels and restaurants are already seeing reservations for next year's competition.