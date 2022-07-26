Stevens Point named one of most livable cities for college students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new study ranks Stevens Point as one of the most livable in the country for college students.
The ranking comes from the travel site Strategistico, which names ten cities across the country. It was based on a few characteristics like walkability, entertainment, overall atmosphere and safety.
Mayor Mike Wiza says he's not surprised by the good news.
"I've lived here my whole life and those of us that do live here know it's a great community." he said, "The thing that's really cool is the fact that other people are seeing this now."
Both Wiza and UWSP hope this new accolade will encourage more people to travel to Stevens Point for school and beyond.