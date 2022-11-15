Stevens Point puts up Christmas Tree, will light to kickoff parade

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The holidays are coming to light, at least in Stevens Point. Workers put up the city's Christmas tree Tuesday and it will be on display in the downtown square throughout the holiday season.
The tree comes from Whiting and will be lit during the city's annual Christmas parade Wednesday night.
"It's beginning to look a little like Christmas," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said. "After they get it here, it takes about an hour or so to get it set up and secured and lights on and be all ready for the official tree lighting."
Mayor Wiza says he will personally light the tree to kick off the parade, which will be held along Main Street in downtown Stevens Point.