Taco Bell to open in new Rib Mountain location

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - What's the construction behind Rib Mountain's Culvers? We now know the answer, at long last:
Taco Bell.
Village officials confirmed the under-construction lot off Lilac Avenue will soon be the chain's third location in the Wausau area, the other two near NTC and off Grand Avenue in Schofield.
They say the new Culver's at that location has done well since it opened earlier this year, and they're expecting the same for Taco Bell.
No completion date was given, but the village believes it will be open before the end of the year.