Tavern League of Wisconsin spring conference coming to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Tavern League of Wisconsin's annual spring conference is in Stevens Point this year from April 3- April 6.
The 87th Annual Spring Conference features Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President of Business Operations, as the keynote speaker.
Members from the 70 local leagues will be in attendance to represent every County in the state of Wisconsin.
Additional sessions will be conducted by Kwik Trip and US Bank/Elavon. The TLW Spring Conference will also offer an opportunity for new establishments to join the SafeRide program.
Since its inception in 2004 the SafeRide program has given over 1,000,000 free rides home from participating TLW member establishments, according to a Tavern League of Wisconsin press release.
Proceeds from this year’s Spring Conference will go to support Guns N’ Hoses. Guns N’ Hoses is a community committee that includes local law enforcement, fire fighters, and veterans.
The purpose of the fund is to support and honor Portage County veterans through events and grants to support veterans’ programs.