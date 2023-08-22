The impact of Inflation continues to tighten consumers wallets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--If you feel like your money isn't going as far as it did a few years ago, you're not alone.
If the cost of living feels more expensive, it's because it is. According to a report from Moody Analytics, the average person spent $700 more in July than they did two years ago.
You might be asking yourself when prices will start to go down -- but according to Professor Emeritus Kevin Bahr, they already have.
"In terms of what you are paying in prices, it's a lower increase over the past 12 months than what it was over the previous 12 months," Bahr said.
"Yeah, it's a big number, but if you slice and dice that figure a little bit the bulk of that is between July 21 and July 22."
One item that was hit hard during the past two years was the cost of eggs According to the US inflation calculator, the price of dozen eggs in 2021 was 1.67. That increased 72% to an average of 2.86 in 2022, today at Pick 'N Save in Wausau, you'll pay just $1.19 for eggs now.
Not all products have seen decreases in prices through and the high cost of living is sending more people to places like The Neighbors' Place in Wausau seeking help.
"Groceries are just supper expensive right now and especially the things we are touting the healthy goods stuff that's really expensive," Executive Director Donna Ambrose said. "Healthy goods shouldn't be expensive we shouldn't be reaching for the cheapest thing just to make sure that our dollars stretch."