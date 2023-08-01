Two men dead in separate drownings two hours apart Saturday in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old man drowned in separate incidents Saturday in Waushara County.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday Waushara County Dispatch Center received a call that a 44-year-old man attempted to swim to shore from a boat on Long Lake and went under the water in the town of Springwater. The man was located and lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful, according to a release from Waushara County Sheriff's Office. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
At 7:08 p.m. Waushara County Dispatch received another call for a man who entered the water, went under and couldn't be located.
The release said it was a 37-year-old man on Silver Lake in the town of Marion. The man wasn't located until the next morning with Wautoma, Neshkoro and Princeton Dive teams responding. He was pronunced dead at the scene.