University of Wisconsin System seeing increased enrollment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The U-W system is making a comeback, seeing an increase in their enrollment for the first time since 2018.
Officials point to less high school graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic as the main cause.
The enrollment and marketing department in U-W System updated their website, made applications easier to apply and maneuver, and waiving the application fee.
U-W Stevens Point specifically has seen a 23% increase since pre-pandemic.
"We're looking at what the needs of our business partners might be in the future, what the future workforce looks like, and what kind of degrees we can offer here to meet the needs of the community," said Lana Poole, Chief Marketing and Enrollment Officer for U-W Stevens Point.
U-W Stevens Point is also pushing to expand their academic programs especially graduate and online programs to boost enrollment numbers.