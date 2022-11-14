What to have in vehicles during winter

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - With cold temperatures ahead, experts say it's time to have the proper supplies in your car to battle the conditions especially in case of emergency.
With unpredictable conditions between melting snow or black ice, it's important to stay ready. It's best to have supplies such as hand warmers, cell phone chargers, and blankets ready and accessible in your car in the case of a crash or you hit the ditch.
"We recommend that you bring with you warm clothes, blankets, water, energy bars," said Luke Turner, Wisconsin State Patrol sergeant. "A flashlight, first aid kit, a snowbrush scraper to keep the windows clear."
It's important to stay in the vehicle if you get stranded. The only time the driver should leave their vehicle is when the tow company or authorities arrive at the scene.
Another key is to make sure your tail pipe is clear if you hit a snow bank, so the fumes do not find it's way into the vehicle.