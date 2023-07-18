Wisconsin Rapids gears up to defend the Wisconsin Valley Conference

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - It's officially that time of year again as the boys of fall are strapping on the helmets, and taking the field to prepare for the renowned Friday night lights.
"Starting of right, building upon that, and just keep working," said Elias Diaz, starting center.
That exhausting work has already started for Wisconsin Rapids who is also coming off two straight conference championships.
Between the coaches, and players, they can't settle for less than success with a potential three-peat on the line.
That also includes rebuilding what they had last season.
"We worked on team bonding getting the chemistry back from last year, and we knew we had to put in the work to make our senior year worth it," said Carter Christy, starting linebacker. "For the last two years, that's why we won the conference is our team bonding. We have a really close group of guys especially this year," said Greysen Reimer, another starting linebacker.
They know they'll have a target on their back from the first snap of the season, but that's something they say they're ready for.
"Just blocking out the pressure. That's a major part of it. I mean, you can't really overthink things. Just keep working. Just keep pushing no matter what," said Diaz. "Compete like we always do. I mean Rapids is always competing for a conference title, and hopefully we'll do that this year," said Reimer.
This is just the start of a journey to reap the rewards of winning meaningful football in October and November.
"Win, win, win I would say," said Reimer. "Really hit them hard and be ready for this season."
The Red Raiders kick off their season August 17th vs. River Falls.