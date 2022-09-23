Wisconsin Rapids Kwik Trip sells $80,000 winning Badger 5 ticket

(WAOW) -- A Wisconsin Rapids Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St., sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000.
The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month.
During September, in addition to the standard Badger 5 drawing, the Lottery is conducting a double jackpot drawing. If the Badger 5 jackpot is won and a doubler is drawn, the jackpot is doubled for that drawing.
The limited-time offer has hit all over Wisconsin. In addition to the Kwik Trip in Wisconsin Rapids, winning Badger 5 Double Jackpots tickets have been sold at:
Sept. 1 -- $36,000 to $72,000, Pewaukee BP, 603 Capitol, in Pewaukee.
Sept. 6 -- $58,000 to $116,000, split winner, D and D Cards and Gifts, 1007 Washington St., in Grafton and Philly's on 4th Grocery and Deli, 321 Fourth St., in Fond du Lac.
Sept. 17 -- $27,000 to $54,000, Kwik Trip, 1000 N. Main St., in Sheboygan Falls.
Sept. 19 --$22,000 to $44,000, split winner, Holiday Stationstore, 202 S. Washington St., in St. Croix Falls and Speedway, 14001 Greenfield Ave., in New Berlin.
Badger 5 is only $1 per play and there's no additional cost during this limited-time offer. Learn more about Badger 5 Double Jackpot Days.
The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. The odds of a doubler being drawn are 1 in 2. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.