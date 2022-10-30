Wisconsin Rapids man downs massive buck in Grant County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man had the chance on Saturday to see if his 9-point buck could be a state record.
The deer was downed in Grant County where Jeff Crowns has spotted a couple big bucks over the last few years.
The buck didn't end up being the state record, but on the initial score, it is considered a top-10 scored buck in Wisconsin.
Crowns shared the moment with his daughter who had also seen the buck in past hunts.
Even though it didn't make the state record, it was by far the biggest buck he's shot in his life and a moment he'll never forget.
"I honestly, I almost threw up," Crowns said. "My daughter asked me '"Are you going to be alright?"' I said I don't know I'm hyperventilating. I could hardly breathe."
The green score on the initial check was 173 2/8.