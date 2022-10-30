Wisconsin Rapids man shoots massive buck in Grant County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man had the chance on Saturday to see if his nine point buck could hit a state record.
The deer was downed in Grant County where Jeff Crowns has spotted a couple times over the last few years.
The buck didn't end up making the state record, but on the initial score, it would be counted as a top ten scored buck of all-time in the state.
Crowns shared the moment with his daughter who had also seen the buck in past hunts.
Even though it didn't make the state record, it was by far the biggest buck he's shot in his life and a moment he'll never forget.
"I honestly, I almost threw up," said Jeff Crowns. "My daughter asked me 'are you going to be alright?' I said I don't know I'm hyperventilating. I could hardly breathe."
The green score on the initial check was 173 and two-eighths.