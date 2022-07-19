Wisconsin sees several 90-degree days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Extreme heat is beating down on most of the country, including Wisconsin, which has seen some hot temperatures.
Monday marked the sixth day over 90 degrees in Central Wisconsin this summer.
While the whole country is dealing with extreme heat, Wisconsin temperatures are fairly normal.
Overall, this summer has been fairly typical for Central Wisconsin, topping out at 96 degrees.
While temperatures have been about two or three degrees higher than normal, it's nothing out of the ordinary.
There has been one instance of hotter-than-normal weather.
"The only unusual weather I'd say that we had was the two 90 degree days we had in May." Justin Loew, News 9's Chief Meteorologist, said, "That was fairly early in May, I think the second week, so that was a little unusual."
In the summer of 2012, Wisconsin saw 16 days of 90 degree weather in July alone, which is extreme for the area, Loew added.
He says Wisconsin has gotten fairly lucky by missing some of the most extreme heat in the country, but there will likely be a few more days over 90 degrees this summer.