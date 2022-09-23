WAUSAU, Wis. (WOAW) -- A Wisconsin woman is on the front lines in Puerto Rico.
Dianna Trush of Lake Geneva is working with the Red Cross to help people struggling following Hurricane Fiona.
"Right now, in my mind don't have any expectations. I know, I'm gonna get emotional," Dianna Trash, volunteer, Red Cross. "Because again I consider that my homeland. I have been called to do something else to help people. So I'm gonna take it one day at a time."
Trush is the first person from the badger state to head down to the island. She is working with the disaster help service, as a retired nurse of forty years, she figured her skill set would come in handy.
Deployments with the Red Cross traditionally last two weeks but do have to opportunity to be extended. Trush is expected to return sometime in October.