Employers trying to adapt, combat Wisconsin's shrinking workforce

WISCONSIN — (WAOW) Corey Suthers co-owns Norlen Inc. in Schofield, and the last few years have been hard on his business when it comes to brining in new employees, forcing them to adapt to a lack of workers to keep up with production.
Suthers says that the problem starts in schools.
"They took away all of the good manufacturing classes in high schools, they took away the auto shops, they took away the metal shops, they took away the drafting, kids can't read blueprints like they used to," Suthers said.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released a new report that found that Wisconsin has an aging population, with the median age at just over 40 years old. It also found that year over year, Wisconsin's population has been dropping, and with it, the number of workers in the Badger State.
WMC says something needs to be done at the state level.
Rachel Ver Velde, Senior Director of Workforce at WMC said, "I think one other really important policy goal, should be having a talent attraction campaign to make sure that we're talking to people from other states and encouraging them to move to Wisconsin."
The Wisconsin Policy Forum agrees, saying the state struggles to attract new working-age people.
"It's better than most states at not losing residents, but what it really struggles with, is enticing people to move from other states to Wisconsin," WPF Communications Director Mark Sommerhauser said.
All three said that something needs to be done to renew job growth in Wisconsin, there's just disagreements in the state government on how to do it.