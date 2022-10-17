Wisconsinites Feel Brunt of Nursing Shortage

A national shortage of trained nurses is causing nursing homes across Central Wisconsin to decrease what they call the census, or the amount of patients that they can take in.
Sara Barnett, the director of nursing at Pinecrest Nursing Home, said, "Registered nurses, we need to have them to teach, provide certain assessments and certain standards of care for the residents." She also said that getting more educators to teach nursing classes could start to turn the tide of the issue.
But the big question is, is there any end in sight? Amber Sopata, a manager at Aspirus Health Care, said "I don't think its really a simple answer, but being able to adapt to change, having a health organization that wants to be creative and be innovative in how we deliver care is what's going to help keep staff excited and interested."
Sopata went on to say that the biggest thing is for nurses to realize that they are not alone and to realize that this is happening everywhere right now.