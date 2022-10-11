Wisconsin's agricultural exports boom for second straight year, downturn may loom, though

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Badger State saw a record level of agricultural exports in 2021, and that's continuing into 2022.
"We have the best ginseng in the world," Joe Heil, owner of Heil Ginseng in Edgar, said.
Marathon County is the ginseng capital of the world, with Wisconsin ranking number one in exports worldwide.
Those exports, and other crops and dairy, hit a record-high in Wisconsin last year.
"$3.94 billion for Wisconsites, that's an over 18% increase from the year before, so a fairly strong year," Mark Rhoda-Reis, the Director of the Bureau of Export and Business Development at the Department of Agriculture, said.
This is likely due to demand after COVID-19, and it continues to grow.
In June, exports were at $2.8 billion, 14% more than the same time period last year.
It hasn't been without challenges, including issues with shipping containers, the supply-chain, fuel prices and the war in Ukraine, but despite this, exports continue to boom.
"We've been able to export above what you would expect to see given all those challenges," Rhoda-Reis said.
Some experts say there could be a slowdown in 2023, and farmers have concerns of what's to come.
"Everything has gone up considerably, but the price of ginseng continues to go down... We have to change that if we have any kind of chance to survive in this industry," Heil said.
Heil worries if things don't change, the future could be dim for ginseng farmers.
"Today, we have 70 people out here working and a lot of the jobs are going to go away because the ginseng industry is not going to make it," Heil said.
The Department of Agriculture does have funds to help farmers expand their reach.
Heil says he and other farmers also want help with tariffs and taxes from the state, to make sure the industry continues to thrive.
He says consumers can continue to support farmers by buying locally grown ginseng and other products from area growers.