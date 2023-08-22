WISDOT warns of buckling roads with rising temperatures

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — With extreme heat being forecast throughout Wisconsin this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it will create prime conditions for pavement buckling, meaning motorists need to be alert and take extra caution.
When very got conditions occur, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.
While it's difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WISDOT offers the following tips;
First, slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
Before your trip, always check the 511 Travel Information System at 511WI.gov for the latest on any incidents or delays.
This issue is viewed as a serious enough threat that if you come across some road buckling, you are actually encouraged to call 911 so they can get emergency vehicles on the scene immediately.
Just be ready to provide specific location information.