 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105.

* WHERE...Marathon, Calumet, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

With excessive heat warning issued, Portage County opening cooling centers

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling Center Heat Open Sign Library
Mason Dowling

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - With an excessive heat warning issued for Portage County on Wednesday by The National Weather Service local cooling centers are being made available. 

According to The National Weather Service, the heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with the Heat Index rising to 105 to 110 degrees. 

The cooling centers ask that you call ahead before coming to the facility to check on availability. The following locations are being made available: 

  • Portage County Health and Human Services
  • Portage County Public Library
  • Jensen Community Center
  • Village of Almond Municipal Center
  • Village of Plover Municipal Center 
  • Rosholt Public Library

For addresses, contact info and hours of the centers, click the attachment. 

Tags

Recommended for you