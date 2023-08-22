With excessive heat warning issued, Portage County opening cooling centers

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - With an excessive heat warning issued for Portage County on Wednesday by The National Weather Service local cooling centers are being made available.
According to The National Weather Service, the heat warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with the Heat Index rising to 105 to 110 degrees.
The cooling centers ask that you call ahead before coming to the facility to check on availability. The following locations are being made available:
- Portage County Health and Human Services
- Portage County Public Library
- Jensen Community Center
- Village of Almond Municipal Center
- Village of Plover Municipal Center
- Rosholt Public Library
For addresses, contact info and hours of the centers, click the attachment.