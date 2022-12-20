With impending weather Rondele Ranch announces schedule changes

HARSHAW, Wis. (WAOW) — With bitter cold and dangerous temperatures escorting in a major winter storm, Rondele Ranch has announced schedule changes for public opening dates.
The driving tour tonight is open, however the Friday night walking tour event is canceled.
Other changes include the Christmas Day Walking Tour on Sunday is changed to a driving tour from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TWO ADDITIONAL Walking Tours dates are being added
- Thursday, Dec. 29, 4-9 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 30 from 4-9 p.m. (no drive through on these dates).
Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army and other local nonprofit organizations.