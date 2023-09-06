With the weather changing: is it getting you sick?

WISCONSIN, Wis.(WAOW) — As the seasons begin to change so does your chances of getting sick.
UW Health Pediatrician Dipesh Navsaria states that drastic weather changes have nothing to with most illnesses.
" I think we think they are because when the weather changes all of sudden our nose might run that necessary isn't reflective of the virus it might just be the temperature changes that are going on and those are short lived," said Navsaria.
Although weather doesn't contribute to most illnesses, Navsaria still reminds people its important to be cautious.
"Good hand washing, coughing into your sleeve or the crook of your elbow, and make sure we avoid crowded gatherings or other social events if were not feeling well ourselves," said Navsaria.
The Wisconsin of Department of Health Services also advise people to stay up to date on vaccinations.
"If their is an available vaccine for whatever disease that you may have whatever illness get it whether its requirement or recommendations," said DHS Epidemiologists, Tom Haupt.