Wittenberg family says they don't feel safe after their home was broken into

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wi. (WAOW)-- A Wittenberg family is speaking out after teens allegedly broke into their home while on vacation.
Police reports from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office of September 13th depict an evening of theft, erratic driving and breaking and entering.
Ring camera footage from the Eichman family home shows a teen walking around their house the day they left for a vacation to Costa Rica.
The sheriff's department says two boys receiving treatment and education at the Homme Home Youth and Family Services were involved in the case.
"We think they might have been watching us before we left," David Eichman, homeowner, said. "My brother-in-law hunts behind the house, and he has a picture on the game camera of an Homme Home boy on his game camera from a couple of weeks ago. For them to happen to break in the day after we left for Costa Rica, we have a hard time believing they didn’t know we were gone."
Lutheran Social Services, which runs the Homme Home, declined to do an interview but said in a statement:
"Because the incident in question involved minors, Lutheran Social Services (LSS) cannot share specific details. With that said, our family youth program has a detailed protocol that is followed should staff discover residents to be out of sight and sound. This includes prompt communication with law enforcement. LSS Homme is directing all media inquiries about the incident in question to local authorities. For details, please make a records request to Shawano County."
The teens involved were taken to juvenile detention centers: one in Sheboygan and the other in Portage County.