Woman, 35, dead in one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon

TOWN OF SCHLEY, Wis. (WAOW) — A 35-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon.
The woman is from St. Paul, Minnesota the news release from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the release:
At 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Lincoln County Road C about 1/2-mile east of Lincoln County Road X in the town of Schley. The victim was the only person in the vehicle and was unresponsive.
Lifesaving efforts were initiated by emergency personnel from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Merrill Fire Department/EMS, Town of Russell Fire Department and Town of Russell Fire Responders.
The woman was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The crash is still under investigation.