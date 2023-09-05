Woman dead after being stabbed by 19-year-old in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW) - A 39-year-old Neenah woman is dead after being stabbed by a man, 19, in Clintonville near Olen Park on Monday.
According to a news release from Clintonville Police Department, police responded to Memorial Circle for an EMS call around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival a woman was located on the ground with a stab wound. A suspect was quickly located at the scene and arrested. Clintonville Area EMT staff conducted life-saving measures on the victim and transported her to Theda Care in Neenah.
The 39-year-old woman was later pronounced dead the news release stated.
The man taken into custody was a 19-year-old, also from Neenah. He was taken to Waupaca County Jail and booked on first-degree intentional homicide charges.
Names are not yet being released.