Woman in Wausau drowning identified

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Wausau police are currently investigating the death of local woman that happened last night on the Wisconsin River, just south of Big Bull Falls Park near downtown.
The woman was identified as 55 year old Tammy Miller.
The police say they think Miller was swimming in the river prior to her death, according to witness statements.
There is no suspicion of foul play as of right now, but it is believed that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
First responders performed a water rescue but were unable to save her in time.
There was another unidentified person with Miller who was pulled from the rocks, but was able to walk from the scene on their own.
Miller was unhoused at the time of her death, and her family has been notified.
There is no official cause of death so far, but an autopsy is scheduled for today.
The case remains under investigation.
Miller's tragic death serves as a reminder to follow all safety precautions near dams and on the river.