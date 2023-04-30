 Skip to main content
Woman target of Publishers Clearing House scam

  • Updated
Veonna King

TOWN OF ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) —  Lori Hindman received a phone call early in the morning from a male operator claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. 

The caller said that she had won 5 million dollars and a Chevy Silverado. 

Immediately Hindman knew something was right. 

"For me that wasn't possible because I haven't subscribed to Publishers Clearing House in many years so to me that set alarms off about it being a scam," said Lori Hindman. 

As the phone call continued Hindman questioned the caller.

"After a couple times of me saying I'm not buying this he hung up," said Hindman. 

Taking this as a learning lesson, Hindman advises everyone not to give out any information to someone that's not a credible source. 

