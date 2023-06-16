Woman walking with child injured in hit-and-run near Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — Police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run vehicle versus pedestrian crash Friday morning which resulted in the pedestrian suffering significant injuries and being airlifted to a local hospital.
According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was a 2015 to 2020 Ford F-150 with chrome covers on the side mirrors but is missing the passenger side cover on the side mirror.
Wood County Sheriff's Office said they would appreciate the driver responsible to turn themselves in, it's never too late to do the right thing."
Police were called at 10:42 a.m. Friday for a hit-and-run on George Road in town of Seneca, just outside of Wisconsin Rapids city limits. The pedestrian was a woman in her 30s who was walking with her child.
She was conscious and alert but suffered significant injuries while her small child was uninjured, according to police.