 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women Receives A Publishing Clearing House Scam

  • 0
SCAM PIC
Veonna King

TOWN OF ELDERON, Wis. (WAOW) —  Lori Hindman received a phone call early in the morning from a male operator claiming to work for Publishers Clearing House. 

The caller saying that she had won 5 million dollars and a Chevy Silverado. 

Immediately Hindman knew something was right. 

" For me that wasn't possible because I haven't subscribed to Publishers Clearing House in many years so to me that set alarms off about it being a scam," said Lori Hindman. 

As the phone call continued Hindman, questioned the caller.

" After a  couple times of me saying I'm not buying this he hung up," said Hindman. 

Taking this as a learning lesson Hindman advices everyone not to give out any information to someone that's not a creditable source. 

Tags

Recommended for you