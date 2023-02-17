Wood Co. man sentenced to life in prison in decades old cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - John Sarver is sentenced Friday in the murder of 73-year-old Eleanore Roberts in the town of Saratoga in 1984.
Due to the timing of the murder, the Wood County judge is unable to decide whether Sarver is eligible for parole. That decision will be made by the parole board.
Sarver was found guilty of the murder of Roberts by a jury on Nov. 2, 2022. Sarver is now 59 years old and committed the murder as a 21-year-old.
The jury deliberated for about 10 before finding him guilty in November.
Sarver was just 21 years old at the time of Roberts' murder. Roberts had been hit over the head several times and stabbed more than 20 times with a scissors.