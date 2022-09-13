Wood Co. passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC

Wood Co. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance requiring people to show proof of 21 or older to products like Delta-8 THC.
"Marijuana and hemp are both cannabis plants, but industrial hemp contains 0.3% or less of the psychoactive compound, THC, and marijuana has higher levels of THC," according to the release.
According to a release, the ordinance passed on Aug. 23. County health leaders say this is the first such ordinance in the state.
It also limits where people can sell the products. They can not be sold near youth-serving organizations and other youth friendly locations.
“We wanted the focus of this ordinance to be on youth substance use prevention,” stated Jacob Wagner, Wood County Health Department.
“Delta-8 THC is said to be less potent than delta-9 THC,” said Jacob Wagner, Wood County Health Department. “But products sold in this area are chemically formulated concentrates that cause very similar effects to delta-9 because of their potency.”
Wagner says he hops this restricts youth from purchasing those types of products and spreads awareness on the risk.