Wood County man sentenced to 10 life sentences for numerous sex abuse charges against children

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — A Hewitt man was sentenced to 10 life sentences in state prison without the possibility of parole on numerous child sexual abuse charges earlier this month in US Western District of Wisconsin court.
On Aug. 18, Brian T. McDowell, 64, took responsibility for his actions in court and plead guilty to numerous child abuse charges and was sentenced to 10 life sentences without the chance of release in Wisconsin State Prison, according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Department.
These charges included:
- Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child
- Child Sexual Exploitation - Videos, Records, etc.,
- 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with Person under 12
- Possession of Child Pornography (5 Counts)
- Cause Child <13 to View/Listen Sex. Act
- Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a Child
McDowell was previously convicted of First-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in 1992, served a prison sentence and then was placed on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry for life. During this investigation it was learned that McDowell had continued abusing children in the area, the release said.
McDowell was arrested on May 25 when Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant, according to a news release from Woody County Sheriff's Department. McDowell was charged with numerous sex crimes which involved children.
Also according to the release, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation, and the State of Maine State Police Department invested hundreds of man hours into this investigation.
McDowell was indicted by a federal grand jury in the US Western District of Wisconsin on two federal charges of producing child pornography on July 19. At this time the federal case remains open.