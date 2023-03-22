Wood County public weighs in on Saratoga Solar Project

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - The town of Saratoga and Lincoln County are looking to add a second solar project, and held a meeting today for public comment.
Energy company, Savion, held a question and answer session for citizens and their concerns.
"Many of the questions pertain to the fact that the land has to be de-forested, and what are the effects of a solar array on a community," said Rhonda Carrell, Saratoga chairman.
Another concern for the public is how the panels would work in the winter.
"These panels are bi-facial so what happens is, even if there's snow on the panels, it'll reflect off the bottom of the ground and go under the back side of the panel," said Garrett Ketchen, project manager for Savion.
The project started in 2020, and the county is hoping it brings economic gains throughout the area.
"You're looking at about $600,000 per year in the form of the Wisconsin utility aid payment," said Ketchen. "It's the way it's set up and that $600,000 is divided between the county and town."
With a second solar project that would be adjacent to the Wood County solar project, officials say there's a healthy relationship between the two.
As for energy companies such as WPS and We Energies, Savion says that's hard to predict.
"It's to early in the game to say what's going to happen with this project," said Ketchun.
Right now, the project is seeking approval from the public service commission.
"We're approaching the final permitting process, so there's the state and local permit which should be coming in the next couple months," said Ketchun.
If everything goes as planned, construction for the solar project would be expected to start in February of 2024 and start construction in hopefully early 2025.