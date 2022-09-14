Wood County requires proof of age when buying Delta 8, hemp-based THC products

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're under the age of 21 in Wood County you won't be buying Delta 8 products.
The Board of Supervisors recently - unanimously - passed a new ordinance to require stores verify the age of shoppers buying Delta 8 or similar hemp-based THC products, in an effort to keep abuse of the product down.
"Obviously that age range of 14-20 are most likely to experiment with substances, and when you experiment in this age range - there's a higher chance of developing a substance abuse disorder," said Jacob Wager, a spokesperson for the Wood County Health department.
Azara, a smoke shop which sells Delta 8 products in Wisconsin Rapids, says they have been expecting the change and are prepared for it, already having required proof of age prior to the ordinance.
"I don't think it will have that big of an impact on people (store owners), and if it did, unfortunately that was because of your current customer base and that's what they're promoting then," said Keelin Mohr, Azara Store Manager.
Health officials also shared the goal of the ordinance is not to hurt businesses, or attack CBD products, but instead to eliminate the gateway of these easily accessible products in 15-20-year-olds.
"its impossible to eliminate something 100%, people will find ways - we are crafty, but for those people thinking about experimenting, creating those barriers to reduce the access to those substances is what we were all about," Wager said.
Other stores selling Delta 8 in Wood County shared the same sentiment - that the youth are abusing the products outside of its intended use.
"They see something like this (Delta 8 vapes) and go, '"This is cool'", instead of seeing something like this and saying, '"How can this help me?"'
Wisconsin currently has no regulations in place for Delta 8, but health officials say this will both restrict youth from purchasing the product, but also bring awareness to the overall health risk some of the products pose to the community.