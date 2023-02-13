Wood County Sheriff's Department looking for armed robbery suspect

WOOD COUNTY (WAOW) -- The Wood County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery case.
The incident happened on February 12th at The Food Tree convenience store in Rudolph.
Police received a call about a suspect who demanded lottery tickets, money and cigarettes while holding a handgun.
Authorities have video of the alleged robbery, but have not identified or found the suspect yet.
According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was wearing brown shoes, black pants, camouflage hoodie with "PINELAND" on the front, black mask, black and gray gloves and had a black bag.
The incident is still under investigation, but authorities believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.
If you have any information, call the Wood County Sheriff's Department at (715) 421-8700 or the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-325-7867.