Woodson Museum Hosts Hmong Regalia Runway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area art museum is helping one group of Wisconsinites express their culture.
The Hmong community got to show off their native clothing in a fashion show at the Woodson Art Museum. The show featured clothing from many different Hmong groups, each one having a special meaning to its specific group.
Lada Xiong-Vang, the president of the Central Wisconsin Hmong Professionals, said, "It means the world for us to be here. It may seem like a small gesture to many people, but this is huge in our eyes and in our hearts."
Vang says that she was thankful for the museum letting the Hmong Professionals host the event, and even more grateful to have several members of the community in the audience.