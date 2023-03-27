Worzalla looks to kids to name new mascot

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Worzalla Publishing is sharing its new mascot, and they want kids to pick the perfect name.
Worzalla, famously known for printing 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' and 'Where the Wild Things are', the company is asking kindergarten through fourth graders throughout the Stevens Point area to help name that mascot. Wanting to give the book an identity to its story.
"Anything we can do to just create excitement and share our love for reading with the community," said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources for Worzalla.
Petruzalek goes on to say they're wanting a name that's tied to reading, but also want the community to decide how they want to be represented.
Voting goes to the end of the month and then narrowed down to three finalists.
Worzalla is hoping to have the name final in the next few months. Teachers can send the submissions from their class to readmore@worzalla.com