Worzalla’s ‘Dive Into Reading’ Summer Contest rewards readers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Portage County business is rewarding kids for the summer reading they're doing.
In June and through July and August, Worzalla, is holding their “Dive Into Reading This Summer” program to encourage kids in the community to read.
June's winner was eight-year-old Charlie Behnke, who read 12 books including “Emperor Pickltine Rides the Bus”, “Press Start: The Super Side Quest Test”, “Quidditch Through the Ages” and his favorite, the approximately 870-page book, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”.
“Summer is the perfect time for children to use their imaginations in new ways explore the stories that unfold on the pages of books,” said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources at Worzalla. “Worzalla is the proud printer of many children’s book titles and we’re excited to see kids like Charlie spending their summer reading.”
Worzalla is also working with the Portage County Public Library to support their summer reading programs with the goal of inspiring the community to reach their summer reading goals. Worzalla has donated 500 children’s books for the Library to use as summer reading rewards and is also donating 500 bags that the Library will use for their Lit Loot program.
Children aged 5-17 can participate in both summer reading programs this summer. Through Worzalla’s contest, participants are invited to read as many books in a month as they can during the months of July and August, and each book will count as an entry to win a basket of books.
On the last day of each month, with adult permission and assistance, local readers can send an email to readmore@worzalla.com with the list of books that were read during that month with the reader’s name, age, and photo of the reader with their favorite book from the month. More information and contest rules are available here.