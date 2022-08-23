Worzalla taking new direction in understanding childcare needs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Worzalla is changing directions after trying to understand the childcare needs of its workers.
Back in April, the company launched an effort to determine whether an employer consortium would help address childcare shortages. Now officials say that plan won't be moving forward.
The company conducted a survey in which they found that out of 900 people, 100 anticipated starting a family or having more kids in the next two years. Additionally, 27% of those surveyed thought about leaving their job due to childcare needs.
Now company officials say they're looking at a more community-centered approach.
"What we discussed doing was putting together a coalition of community members that would be able to focus our energy and our efforts looking at how do we help the providers that are in our community," said Brianne Petruzalek, vice president of human resources at Worzalla.
That coalition is meeting regularly to determine the next steps. Right now the company says it is simply an ongoing discussion and there are no set goals or timelines in place just yet.