WPS Awards Rib Mountain Fire station $2,000 grant

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- On August 30 First responder's received a helping hand from Wisconsin Public Services.
WPS gives funds every year to any local law enforcement group that meets the requirements for their annual Rewarding Responders Grant Program.
This year the Safer Fire Department in Rib Mountain received a $2,000 grant.
With that money the Fire department purchased two multi gas detectors.
"Alt Air 4x for gas meters from MSA these meters we use to utilize to detect gas in peoples homes, and probably the most prevalent gas would be carbon monoxide," said Safer Deputy Fire Chief, Eric Lang.
The program was created to help any local law enforcement that are in need of funding.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the grant as $80,000.