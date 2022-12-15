WPS continue working on restoring power after winter storm

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Wisconsin Public Service says many outages in the area have come from falling branches crashing into power lines.
With thousands left without electricity last night and into today, WPS says they've got crews on the ground working to restore power.
WPS says that Marathon City and Edgar were the hardest hit in Central Wisconsin, including forcing Marathon Cheese to cancel their daytime shift.
Since noon Thursday WPS mentioned they've restored more than 20,000 customers with power and expect 95% of their customers to have power by the end of the day.
The freezing rain on top of the heavy snow have made tree branches too heavy to hold, causing them to fall on power lines and knocking out power.
WPS says they plan for outages after storms like this.
"We're noticing that we got some freezing rain that was coating the branches," said Brendan Conway, Spokesperson for WPS. "So (that) really weighed down the branches and all it takes on top of that is a little bit of wind, a little bit of snow, and so what we're seeing is a lot of damage from large branches and maybe in some cases, some trees."
For those that do come across a downed line, experts say do not get within 25 feet because it could be live. WPS says if you see a downed line or are still without power, contact WPS so they can mark the location of the issue.