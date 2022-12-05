WPS customers could see rate hikes in electric and gas bills

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) customers should expect to see higher gas and electric bills within the next few months.
This comes after state regulators approved rate hikes.
For WPS customers, they should expect to see their electric bill go up around 9%, and 7% for gas, if the proposal is finalized.
With a future hike in store, it's affecting families and businesses.
"Ultimately, you're going to have to raise prices, and prices are going up all over the place, and it's part of doing business," said Terry Koss, Owner of HT Cobblery.
Koss has been in business for over 40 years and he says this is one of the more significant electric and gas hikes he's ever seen. That's not even including other increases.
"It's not just, you know, gas and electric, but all expenses," Koss said.
Koss has been around long enough to know that businesses and families will just have to adapt with the times, but that also comes with a price and taking another look at the budget.
"We have to keep the heat on and the lights on, so there's not much we can do about it except pay the piper and hope for the best, and that we can overcome the increase in expenses and still stay open," said Koss.
WAOW also reached out to residents to share their thoughts, and one person who wished to remain anonymous shared in part:
"I put in anywhere from 50 to 60 hours per week with both my jobs, and my husband works full time, and we are still struggling to make it," said anonymous. She adds that it will be stressful when the rate hike takes full effect.
WAOW also reached out to WPS for comment, and in a statement they said, they'll need to wait to see the request get final approval before they can determine the full impact on customers.