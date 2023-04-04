WPS telling residents to prep for severe weather

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) High winds, rain, and even hail expected to cause problems throughout the area, and officials say there's plenty of ways you can prepare.
Matt Cullen, a spokesman from WPS, said, "Those are all things that we're keeping an eye on and monitoring as they approach, when it comes to high winds, those are a situation where we would encourage our customers to secure any loose objects that they may have outside of their homes."
Cullen saying that if you end up losing power, to have an emergency kit ready with batteries, blankets, and water in case you lose power for an extended period of time. He also advised residents to call WPS as soon as possible to report any outages.