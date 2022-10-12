WRPS adjusts bus routes with influx of bus riders

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids School District says more students have been needing a lift to and from school, and changes have been made before routes become overcrowded.
At the start of the school year, the district along with Safe-Way bus company put together a plan to make bus routes as efficient as possible, while allowing transportation for as many students as possible.
“We did some evaluation of our current routes and circumstances to better understand if we can maximize the number of riders on buses, and to make sure the buses we are running are as full as they can be still safe," said Craig Broeren, Superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids School District. "But, of course not running buses with 10 or 12 kids on them."
But recently the district has seen an influx in students needing bus transportation, especially at the elementary level.
On Wednesday morning students on four of those routes found out the time and route would be changed - only 24 hours after being notified.
“What ended up happening is we were able to decrease the number of routes we were running but increase the number of kids eligible for transportation," said Broeren. "So, kind of a win-win circumstance."
The district says the move ensures no overcrowding or unnecessarily long trips, while keeping kids safe.
“These routes are full, and if they're not 100% full then they need to be right on time because of the distance that they go," said Tracy Wardour, owner of Safe-Way.
And like other districts who are struggling with a driver shortage, Safe-Way has been finding solutions to these challenges.
They have just introduced a new program that will allow coaches and parents to become drivers, particularly for athletic games.
This would free up drivers to cover all school routes.
“It makes it easier that we won’t have to lose a driver, and I get a lot of parents are uneasy about driving a route. I understand it’s not easy, but at least if they could drive a trip, it would save a driver,” said Wardour.
As of now these few changes should help with overcrowding, but if numbers continue to increase, they may be forced to add more routes by the end of the year.