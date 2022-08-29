You Are Not Alone: Mental health resources in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For those struggling with mental health, workers in Marathon County want to remind that you are not alone and that there is always someone willing to help.
"If you need help, there are a lot of resources to help you, and if you don't reach out then you may not be able to take advantage of those services," Kimberly Moore, the Crisis Clinical Manager at North Central Health Care, said.
North Central Health Care is one resource in the area. They offer therapy and psychiatry services, as well as their Crisis Center and other programs.
While it can be overwhelming to know when to seek help, there is no timeline.
"There's not a black and white sign that it's time to seek mental health support." Sara Hall, the Line Operations Coordinator with United Way's 211 Line, said, "We'd rather that someone seek them out early than wait until it's a much bigger job or too late to seek out mental health services."
Hall says that any feelings of being overwhelmed, depressed or anxious warrant help.
"Mental health concerns affect all areas of your life, so it's really easy for something that may seem small to snowball when it starts affecting work, when it's starts affecting your family relationships," Hall said.
You can call, text or email 211 to get the right services or to talk to someone about your feelings and concerns.
There are ways to help those in your life if you notice they're struggling or don't seem like their normal selves.
"Listen without judgment, without interrupting them and just say 'you know, you don't seem like you're feeling yourself or something seems off, is there something I can do, do you want to talk about it?'" Moore said.
"If someone is concerned about a friend or family member, it's okay to reach out on their behalf too." Hall said, "Sometimes people are uncomfortable reaching out on their own, and there are resources to support friends and family members and to offer advice about what comes next."
The National Suicide Lifeline is 988.
North Central Health Care's Crisis Center can be reached at 715-845-4326 or 800-799-0122.
If someone is in an immediate crisis, call 911.