YWCA and Mosaic merge to form new non-profit

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two area organizations have merged in the hopes of providing more educational programming to the community.
Mosaic and the YWCA of Wausau have created one non-profit, known as Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin.
Officials say the merger came about because of overlap between the two groups and their missions to foster diversity and inclusion in the community.
They hope to be able to offer even more educational events than before.
"Our hope is that individuals feel that they are welcome, that they're supported, that they have a sense of belonging and that they're proud to call north central Wisconsin home," said Samantha Wederath, executive director of the organization. "I think that's really important. We want to build a sense of community."
The merger went into effect on October 1. The group's next event is October 14, and will cover equality in relationships for women.