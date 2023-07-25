Zookeepers and animals at Wildwood beat the heat

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Zookeepers at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield need to get creative during extreme weather conditions.
In the summer with the heat and humidity we are seeing, that can include making 15 gallon popsicles, mister hoses and more to keep the animals cool.
"Thankfully all of our animals here are native to North America so they're well equipped to handle both the very cold winters we get and the hot summers we have." said zoo manager Sarah Storandt.
The frozen treats are most popular, ranging from something people could probably eat, to meat-cicles for the carnivores.
Some animals are able to dig holes or go into previously dug holes to beat the heat in cooler, damper areas.
For those that can't do so, pools, indoor facilities, and constant fresh water does the trick.
"Some of them do come inside to the air conditioning and everybody slows down quite a bit," Storandt said. "We make different popsicles for the animals depending on what their interested in eating. We do mister hoses many of them do have pools to go into which they really enjoy. We keep this clean with water all the time."
"We make everything from meat popsicles for the cats in for the bears we use a lot of fruit, we can use peanut butter, Jello," Storandt said. "Some of them are just plain water and they can enjoy those just how they are. We also can freeze their daily diet and hand that out as like a normal popsicle."
So if you come out to the zoo over the next few days and don't see as many animals out, don't worry, they're just trying to avoid the sun, too.