Opening statements set for today in trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused of killing her children and conspiring to kill husband's ex-wife

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest Park and Oak Island Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&