Oriental Market Opening Second Location

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Schofield Oriental Market has been a popular spot for Southeast Asian cuisine in Schofield, but now, they're expanding to Wausau under the new name "The Asian Pacific Market."
Houa Vang, the owner of the market, said he wants to start offering food from other Asian countries like Japan. Vang adding, "With the trend of food these days from social media, to Facebook, to all of these food blogs, everyone's wanting to try this awesome new of-interest food."
The new shop is expected to open up this July.