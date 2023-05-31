Portage County Crime Stoppers: Thefts

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County Crime Stoppers hopes to generate new clues about two recent thefts.
A Town of Stockton homeowner reported someone ripped off a log splitter from his property on 6th Street in late May.
And in early April Officers were called to Hay Meadow Drive in the Township of Dewey-- about a stolen utility trailer.
Investigators say they have no suspects and do not know if the crimes are related.
They are optimistic someone may be able to provide the information will lead to an arrest, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
"Somebody may have seen online or somebody is trying to sell some of these things," Lukas said.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.