Portage County Crime Stoppers: Thefts

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 20 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days. Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Avoid outdoor burning. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.